Darlings: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah's sinister actions scare Vijay Varma in new poster ahead of trailer release

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her new film Darlings, fans have been eagerly waiting to see her on the silver screen. This film not only will see her as an actor but will also mark her debut as a producer. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings comes with a great ensemble including Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. In fact, the teaser of Darlings had got the audience intrigued. And now, Alia has taken to her Instagram handle to share a new poster of her upcoming black comedy.

Darlings new poster

In the poster, we can see Alia Bhatt looking lovely in a pink coloured kurta that she paired with a dark blue pyjama and a purple dupatta. She poses with a lighter in her hand and has a smirky smile on her face. On the other side of the poster stands Shefali Shah who too is dressed in a salwar kameez and can be seen holding an injection in her hand. Behind them in the centre sits Vijay Varma all tied up and clueless. Sharing this poster, Alia wrote, “Iss lighter mein bas pyaar hai darlings. Kal trailer mein dekh lena. #Darlings #DarlingsOnNetflix.”

Check out Alia Bhatt’s post:

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Meanwhile, apart from Darlings which is releasing on August 5, Alia is also looking forward to the release of Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in the lead and will be hitting the screens on September 9, 2022. Alia also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

