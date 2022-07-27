Darlings: Alia Bhatt talks about juggling between producer & actor's role, highlights lack of writing talent

Alia Bhatt had added yet another achievement to her cap by turning into a producer with Darlings. The trailer has been released and fans are loving it. This film also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles. Everyone is excited to see Alia in a new avatar acing the dark comedy genre. Well, it is always very challenging for an actor to juggle between being a producer and an actor for a film at the same time. In a recent interview with Quint, Alia opened up about how she juggled between an actor and producer’s role.

Alia Bhatt said that during the shooting process, she was leaning toward the actor way more. She revealed that she was 98% actor and 2%, producer. She called it a journey and experience of learning and understanding. “As a producer I have understood so much that goes even beyond the creative stage. I consider myself a creative producer. In my opinion, I will always be involved at the creative level but in the end, it will all be catering to one vision which is the director’s vision.”

Alia Bhatt also opened up about the kind of films she would want to make as a producer. She feels that in general characters should be fleshed out for a man and woman or anyone. Alia also revealed that she is looking to work with new writers, and new directors and help put their projects come together and make it happen. Alia further quipped, “there is a lack of writing talent and directing talent. We need to bring writers together and tell them that this is a safe place and we got you.”

Talking about Darlings, it is a dark comedy. The story revolves around a wife who abducts her own husband to avenge the years of mistreatment she suffered at his hands. Her mother helps the girl in this task.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s schedule which also stars Ranveer Singh. Apart from this, she will be seen in Brahmastra opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor.

