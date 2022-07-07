Darlings: Anushka Sharma hails Alia Bhatt starrer’s teaser; Congratulates latter on her first production

Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to grin from ear to ear on both personal and professional fronts. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress is set to embrace motherhood for the first time and she is enjoying every bit of her pregnancy journey. On the other hand, Alia has added another feather to her cap as she has turned producer for Jasmeen K Reen’s directorial. In fact, the team of Darlings had recently unveiled the teaser of this dark comedy and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. To note, Darlings will star Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in the lead.

And now, Anushka Sharma has sung praises for Darlings teaser and sent wishes to the actress turned producer Alia. Taking to her Instagram story, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress had shared the teaser of Darlings and was in love with the same. She wrote, “This looks lit (fire emoticons)”. Besides, Anushka also sent best wishes to Alia for donning the hat of a producer for the first time. “ Congratulations @aliaabhatt on your first film as a producer,” she added along with heart emoticons. To this, Alia replied, “Thank you my dearest Anushkaaa..”

Take a look at Anushka Sharma’s reaction to Alia Bhatt’s Darlings teaser:

To note, Darlings is slated to release on August 5 this year on Netflix. Besides, Alia is looking forward to the release of Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will mark her first collaboration with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni in the lead, Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9. Alia will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will release on February 10 next year.

