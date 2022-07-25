Darlings: Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is a beauty in black kurta & sharara as she promotes her film; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt’s fans can’t keep calm today and rightfully so. After all, the trailer of her maiden production Darlings has been released today and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings is a black comedy and will also star Alia in the lead. After creating a substantial buzz in the town about Darlings, Alia is now busy promoting her maiden production and leaving no stone unturned to keep fans excited about the movie.

During the promotions, mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first child, made a statement in her ethnic wear and her pregnancy glow was unmissable. In the pics, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was seen wearing a black coloured peplum kurti with a matching sharara with a floral print. Alia completed the look with oxidised jewellery and kept her tresses open. She was accompanied by Vijay Varma who looked dapper in a white shirt with floral print with baggy denims.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma’s pics from Darlings promotions:

To note, Darlings will mark Alia’s second collaboration with Vijay after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Apart from Alia and Vijay, Darlings will also star Shefali Shah and Roshan Matthew in the lead and will be releasing on August 5 on Netflix. Besides, Alia is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh which is expected to release next year. She will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s much anticipated fantasy drama Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni which is will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.

