Darlings producer Alia Bhatt on Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot: 'I can't tolerate...'

Ranveer Singh , the actor who is known for his quirky fashion sense, has been all over the news of late courtesy of his recent nude photoshoot. The actor went to bare it all for a magazine and his nude pics have taken social media by storm and everyone is brimming with an opinion about it. Recently, Ranveer’s Gully Boy co-star Alia Bhatt was quizzed about the much talked about nude photoshoot and the actress was pretty clear about not willing to hear anything negative about the Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela star.

This happened during the trailer launch of Darlings wherein Alia came out in defense of her favourite co-star. Sharing her views on Ranveer’s nude photoshoot, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress stated, “I don't like anything negative said about my favourite co-star Ranveer Singh...toh main yeh question ko bardasht bhi nahi kar sakti (I can’t even tolerate this question). I love him, he's eternally favourite to every one of us actually and he has given us so much in the movies. We should only give him love”.

To note, after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Ranveer and Alia will be seen sharing the screen for the second time in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which will also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles. Besides, Alia is also gearing up for the release of Darlings which is her first production and will be releasing on August 5 on Netflix. She will also be seen collaborating with her husband Ranbir Kapoor for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which will be hitting the screens on September 9 this year.

