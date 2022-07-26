Darlings: Shah Rukh Khan thrilled about 'lil one' Alia Bhatt's production house; I'll be biting my nails...

Alia Bhatt, who has been ruling the industry for over a decade now, is set to add another feather to her cap. After carving a niche for herself as a bankable and versatile star, Alia has now turned producer for her upcoming movie Darlings. Touted to be a black comedy, Darlings will also star Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in the lead. Interestingly, Darlings will be jointly produced by Alia’s Eternal Sunshine Productions and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

And as the trailer of Darlings has been well received by the audience, Shah Rukh has shared his excitement about Alia’s maiden production and stated that he is anxious about the release of this Jasmeet K Reen’s directorial. Furthermore, King Khan also rooted for Alia nd her movie and called it a lovely film. He tweeted, “Lil one I am also so anxious that u shared the responsibility of Eternal Sunshine Productions first film with me…that I will be biting my nails till it releases. But I feel we have a lovely film and u r the soul and sunshine of all things Darlings.”

Take a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s tweet for Alia Bhatt’s Darlings:

To note, Darlings will be releasing on Netflix on August 5 this year. After a grand trailer launch, Alia has even begun with the promotions and is winning hearts with her style statements. Besides, Alia is also making the headlines as she has wrapped the shooting of Karan Johar’s much talked about film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.