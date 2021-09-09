Darlings: A sneak peek into BTS pictures featuring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma

On Wednesday, Bollywood actress Shefali Shah took to her Instagram space and treated her fans to some behind-the-shoot pictures from her upcoming film ‘Darlings’. Shefali shared a series of pictures featuring and Vijay Verma. For those unaware, the film shoot has been wrapped up and it marks Alia’s debut production and it is co-produced by ’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt also shared a video on Instagram wherein she gave a glimpse of her BTS moments from the shooting of Darlings. Alia captioned the post as, “Darlings, it's a wrap!! We have done our best to make a film that we are hoping you will love! See you at the movies.” Now, Shefali has also shared a series of pictures with her fans that gives them a glimpse into her fun moments on set with Alia, Vijay, and other teammates. As the film team has now wrapped up the shoot, Shefali along with the pictures wrote, “Can’t wait to share the madness of #Darlings @aliaabhatt @itsvijayvarma @roshan.matthew @jasmeet_k_reen @gaurikhan @_gauravverma @iamsrk @RedChilliesEnt @eternalsunshineproduction @pallavisymons @sandhyabellarae @imraj_gupta @caprichai21 @mondsouza2812 #Tulsea.”

To note, Darlings is touted to be a dark comedy that will showcase Alia and Shefali in a never-seen-before avatar. Apart from this, Shefali is also a part of Junglee Pictures’ ‘Doctor G’ co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. The actress also recently started shooting for filming for ‘Jalsa’. The movie co-stars Vidya Balan and Manav Kaul. The film ‘Jalsa' is being directed by Suresh Triveni.