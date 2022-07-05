Darlings Teaser: Alia Bhatt drops first glimpse of dark comedy with Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma & Roshan Matthew

Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut as a producer with her first-ever production Darlings. On Tuesday, the film's first glimpse was shared by the actress which stars her, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in an exciting ensemble cast. Directed by Jasmeet K Reen, Alia Bhatt is also co-producing Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. This marks her second collaboration with the superstar after Dear Zindagi. Dropping the first glimpse of the film, Alia announced, "It’s just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August #DarlingsOnNetflix." The Netflix film's teaser is over a minute long and features the four actors as well as a narration of the famous frog and scorpion fable in Hindi. Along with the teaser, Netflix India also dropped the first official poster of Darlings. "Kya ek meindak aur bichhoo dost ho sakte hain? Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on Netflix," read the caption. Take a look at Darlings Teaser and Poster:

Set in Mumbai, Darlings is set to be a quirky dark comedy that revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter relationship. Shefali Shah will be seen playing Alia Bhatt’s mother in the film whereas Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew will be seen in pivotal roles. The teaser shows a romantic track between Vijay Varma and Alia Bhatt's characters..

Helmed by debutant director Jasmeet K Reen, the music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj.

