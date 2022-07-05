Darlings Teaser Twitter Reactions: 'Alia Bhatt is on a roll', say fans; Hail Shefali Shah & Vijay Varma's act

The first teaser for Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie, Darlings was released today. This also marks her debut as a producer and will also star Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in the lead. Produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Gaurav Verma, Darlings marks the debut of director Jasmeet K Reen. The music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and the lyrics are by veteran lyricist Gulzar. Bhatt is also co-producing Darlings with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. It is slated to release on Netflix on August 5.

Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote: "It's just a tease Darlings. Arriving 5th August. Darlings on Netflix." Set in Mumbai, Darlings is set to be a quirky dark comedy that revolves around the lives of a mother-daughter relationship. The teaser starts with the Student Of The Year actress watching a movie in a theatre, with a voiceover telling the story of a frog resting by a river, who happens to befriend a scorpion. Then Alia has a meet-cute with Vijay and later the duo gets married. Later Alia and Shefali are also seen sitting at a police station, who are under investigation for an apparent murder.

After the teaser's release on Tuesday, fans hailed the highly-anticipated teaser of Darlings and it has been receiving positive responses from social media users. A user wrote: "#AliaBhatt just keeps getting better with each movie and can we just appreciate that background music. #Darlings teaser is a cracker." While another user lauded Alia's script choices and wrote: "Alia's script choice is superior than any other actor right now in bolly. The way she is establishing herself as one the finest treasure of this industry in a decade is highly applaudable. #AliaBhatt" A third user wrote: "i'm so excited for darlings ! the teaser looks fabulous and i love the mysterious/dark side of the story, take my money."

Here's how Twitterati reacted to Darlings teaser:

