Darlings Trailer: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah remind Vijay Varma 'auraton ka apaman hanikarak hai' in dark comedy

Ever since Alia Bhatt announced her new film, fans have been eagerly waiting for its release. Darlings will not only see her as an actor but will also mark her debut as a producer. This film also stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles and the teaser that was released recently has created a lot of hype. Fans are excited to see Alia in this new avatar. Well, as promised, the trailer of the film is out and as expected it has left everyone speechless.

Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings trailer out

Darlings mark Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer. The trailer looks quite intriguing and every actor seems to have given their best. In the trailer, Alia’s husband played by Vijay Varma goes missing. She goes to the police to file a missing complaint along with her mother, played by Shefali Shah. One can conclude from the trailer that Alia wants to teach a lesson to her husband and hence she treats her in the same way as he treated her. Sharing this trailer, Alia wrote, “My first film as a producer!!!

So excited nervous thrilled emotional to share it with you!!!! DARLINGS TRAILER OUT NOW!”

Check out Darlings trailer:

Ranbir Kapoor on Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings

At Shamshera's promotional event, Ranbir Kapoor was asked if he has seen the teaser of Darlings starring Alia Bhatt. To this, Ranbir happily replied that he has not only seen the teaser but also the film. He further said that Darlings is at the same level as the audiences expect Alia Bhatt's films to be. Ranbir rooted for Alia's debut production and urged everyone to watch it when it releases on Netflix.

Alia Bhatt’s upcoming movies

Meanwhile, apart from Darlings which is releasing on August 5, Alia is also looking forward to the release of Brahmastra. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will also star Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in the lead and will be hitting the screens on September 9, 2022. Alia also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Darlings: Alia Bhatt shares new posters of her black comedy with Shefali Shah; Trailer out on July 25