Darlings Trailer Review: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah's black comedy leaves fans 'intrigued and impressed'

Darlings trailer featuring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew was released today by Netflix and well, the initial reactions are in. Darlings marks Alia's first film as a producer and well, the black comedy's trailer has certainly left Twitterati intrigued and impressed. The Twitter reactions to Darlings trailer so far have been positive and many are looking forward to seeing the 'powerhouse' combination of Shefali and Alia, who play mother-daughter in the black comedy.

Alia's Darlings Trailer wins over Twitterati

A fan wrote, "Darlings trailer looks so interesting. Super excited to watch the movie. It's something different. The cast is absolutely stunning. Another power-packed performance by my darling Aloo pie. Also first film as a producer." Another one praised Alia's first film as producer and wrote, "Shefali shah and alia were awesome in trailer... concept is amazing #Darlings #AliaBhatt #shefalishah." Another praised Shefali Shah and Alia's combo on screen and wrote, "2 powerhouse leads.Strong supporting cast. Terrific plot. Alia's 1st as a Producer. Stoked."

Alia Bhatt excited for her production debut Darlings

At the trailer launch event, Alia Bhatt arrived in a gorgeous yellow dress that concealed her baby bump. The gorgeous star spoke at length about how she picked her first film as a producer, opened up about the name of her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions and also engaged in hilarious banter with Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. She also spoke about how she and Ranbir Kapoor discussed his directorial film during the lockdown. She revealed that she would love to back his film as a producer. Alia also revealed how Shah Rukh Khan reacted on seeing Darlings. She shared that SRK praised the film on seeing it and sent her a message in Darlings lingo.

Darlings is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen. It is all set to release on August 5, 2022, on Netflix.

