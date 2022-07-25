Darlings Trailer: Shah Rukh Khan warns fans not to miss Alia Bhatt starrer; Karan Johar & others send love

Alia Bhatt’s maiden production Darlings has been creating a substantial buzz in the town today. After all, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the black comedy and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings features Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew in the lead and it is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Ever since the trailer has been released, social media is abuzz with tweets about Darlings. Several celebs have also hailed Alia’s maiden production.

Taking to her Instagram story, Alia’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shared the Darlings trailer and was all praises for it. She wrote, “Officially my fav movie of yours sis!!!! (Feel like I say this every time) Obsessed!!! Cannot Wait” along with heart emoticons. Shah Rukh Khan also warned fans about missing Alia’s debut production and tweeted, “#Darlings, yeh trailer misses mat karna, warna tum bhi missings ho jaoge. Darlings, watch on 5th August, only on @NetflixIndia. #DarlingsOnNetflix”. On the other hand, Karan Johar also rooted for Alia and tweeted, “You go girl!!!!” with thumbs up and heart emoticons.

Take a look at celeb reactions to Darlings trailer:

To note, Darlings mark Alia’s first collaboration with Shefali Shah and the latter is all praises for the young actress. She also hailed Darlings and told Indian Express, “It is a genre that I’ve never been offered before in my career. It is a dark comedy. People have always identified me with serious roles but Darlings is absolutely great fun”. Darlings will be releasing on Netflix on August 5.

