Darlings Twitter Reaction: Fans call Alia Bhatt's film 'worth the watch'; Hail Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma's act

Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film, Darlings, co-starring Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew has finally been released today. The film is co-written and directed by Jasmeet K. Reen, in her directorial debut, and produced by Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt (in her debut production), and Gaurav Verma under the banners Red Chillies Entertainment and Eternal Sunshine Productions. The story revolves around a wife who abducts her own husband to avenge the years of mistreatment she suffered at his hands. Her mother helps the girl in this task.

The dark comedy marks Alia’s first release post the success of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. The music for the film is composed by filmmaker-composer Vishal Bhardwaj, and the lyrics are by veteran lyricist Gulzar. As the film has premiered today on Netflix, it has been receiving positive responses from social media users. A Twitter user wrote: "#Darlings on #Netflix is an absolute cinematic representation of how normalised patriarchy is in our country, and how subtly this glass is broken by this mother-duo by thrashing patriarchy and abuse. And, women telling women's stories.”

While another user said: "Absolutely loved it! Whatever it is you're thinking about this movie, trust me, it's more than that. Seriously, it'll move you. The ending itself is one that has been heavy on my heart from the moment i watched it. I love these kind of movies. A must watch film fr." A third user said: "just finished #darlings and i just loved it, it was more darker than i was expected, the story is so gripping and unfortunately too real, so many women still suffer from their husband's violences, the cast was fabulous, bow down to alia who is really a superstar !" Another user said: "I think I cried more than I laughed (and I laughed A LOT) #Darlings."

Check out how netizens have reacted to Alia's Darlings:

ALSO READ: Darlings Review: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah and Roshan Mathew’s film is a mirror and a reminder