From Darr to Nayak, here are 5 films rejected by Aamir Khan

is one of the most successful actors to have ever graced the silver screen. The man with a peculiar vision for narratives has often chosen the path less taken and emerged victorious at the box office. Aamir’s debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was released in 1988 and he became a sensation. Another huge turning point in his career came in 2001 with the release and blockbuster success of Lagaan. Aamir’s upcoming film is a mega venture which is the remake of 1994’s Hollywood film ‘Forrest Gump’ titled ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. In the journey so far, Aamir has rejected several films that have gone on to work at the box office.

Here are 5 films rejected by Aamir Khan that went onto becoming box office successes.

Darr

Yash Chopra’s directorial venture ‘Darr’ starred , Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol in the leading parts. The film was a huge box office and became a turning point in SRK’s career. According to a report in the Times of India, IMDB states that Yash Chopra wanted to cast in the film but since he did not get a response, the film got offered to Aamir though he declined the script.

Swades

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades starring Shah Rukh Khan is considered a cult classic in Hindi cinema. Prior to Swades, Ashutosh had directed Aamir Khan in the game-changer ‘Lagaan’. According to a report on Indicine.com, the director had initially offered the film to Aamir Khan who declined the project. Swades was not the biggest box office success but garnered tremendous critical acclaim.

Saajan

According to a report on Indicine.com, the makers of blockbuster romantic film Saajan wanted to cast Aamir Khan and together for the romantic triangle. Though Aamir rejected the script, Sanjay Dutt lapped the character and the film went onto become a huge success. Aamir and Salman later went to work together in comedy Andaz Apna Apna.

Nayak The Real Hero

One of the most popular Hindi films that still run frequently on television is Nayak that starred Anil Kapoor in the leading part. The film showcases the story of a man who becomes the chief minister for one day. According to IMDb, the film was offered to Aamir Khan though he turned down Shankar’s mega venture.

1942: A Love Story

According to a report in post toast, writer and director Vidhu Vinod Chopra wrote the lead character thinking of Aamir Khan in mind though the actor turned down the offer. The role was later played by Anil Kapoor and the film became a huge success with chartbuster songs.

