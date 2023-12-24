Darr turns 30: Juhi Chawla was ‘happy’ when Aamir Khan was being considered for Shah Rukh Khan’s role; here’s why

The psychological thriller Darr, which captivated audiences over the Christmas weekend in 1993, is marking its 30th anniversary since release. Yash Chopra's venture earned widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline and stellar performances, proving to be a significant box office success.

On this special occasion, Juhi Chawla, who portrayed the character Kiran in the film, reflected on her experience working with the legendary filmmaker. She revealed the reason behind her happiness when Aamir Khan was being considered for the film, and expressed the special nature of working with Shah Rukh Khan.

Juhi Chawla on working with Yash Chopra and Darr being one of her most important films

In a recent statement, Juhi Chawla Mehta emphasized the significance of Darr in her filmography and reflected on the experience of collaborating with Yash Chopra. She expressed, "Darr is one of the highlights of my career. One of the most important films I have done."

Juhi recalled her earlier collaboration with Yash ji in Chandni, where she had a small role. Despite being relatively new in the industry at that time, the filmmaker cast her opposite Vinod Khanna in a brief guest appearance. Juhi recounted that it was during this period that she first faced the camera under Yash ji's direction, an experience that lasted just two and a half days.

Juhi also reminisced about her experience working on another YRF film, Aaina, which was produced by Pamela Chopra. The actress shared that it was the first time she was invited to Honey Irani's house, where she meticulously went through the entire script with her.

Juhi continued, stating, "The second time that I ever heard a script again was when Yash ji sat me down in the Gadda room at their home." She expressed her astonishment at being an upcoming artist, still finding her footing, and having the privilege of sitting in front of the legendary director, who graciously walked her through the entire film.

Juhi highlighted the rarity, at that time, of directors or producers writing the complete script before starting shooting. However, with Yash ji, both for Aaina and Darr, they took the time to narrate the entire script to her.

Reflecting on the wonderful memories of working with Yash ji, Juhi expressed, "I was very young at that time and was in awe of Yash ji. It was such a big moment for me to be Yash Chopra ji’s heroine, and that I would be directed by him. I had grown up watching 'Silsila' and some other movies, but I never imagined that I would be in front of the camera and that the legendary Yash Chopra would be directing me!"

Juhi Chawla on Aamir Khan being considered for Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Darr

Juhi Chawla revealed her initial excitement upon hearing that Aamir Khan was being considered for the role eventually played by Shah Rukh Khan in Darr. She shared, "When I heard that Yash ji was going to cast Aamir for the role that Shah Rukh did, I was so happy because, you know, I’ve worked with Aamir in our initial films, and with him, I’m so comfortable."

Although the casting eventually shifted to Shah Rukh, Juhi described her experience with him as special. She stated, “Then I heard that Aamir is not doing it, then I think it went to Ajay Devgn and some other young heroes but they wouldn’t do it, then finally it was Shah Rukh. But I can't tell you how special it was!”

