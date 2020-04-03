Darshan Raval is a self taught musician and feels proud about it

From participating in the singing reality show "India's Raw Superstar" in 2014 to lending voice to the chartbuster songs like "Chogada" in "LoveYatri" , "Kamariya" in "Mitron" and "Shayad" in "Love Aaj Kal", the Ahmedabad-bred singer Darshan Raval feels fortunate to be able to carve a niche for himself in Indian music industry.

"I am a self-taught musician. I had never joined any music institute or taken any type of course. I learnt music on my own. So, it feels more great to look back at my journey so far. And you know, I come from a small town. People there generally consider singing a hobby. Coming from a small town and making a name for myself in this profession is a big thing for me," Darshan told IANS.

The 25-year-old is loving the success coming his way but agrees that with fame comes responsibilities.

"There is more responsibility on my shoulders now. My fans expect a lot from me. With each song, I try my best to make them happy. Also, I feel music leaves a strong impact on people. So, it is my duty to create the right type of music and not disappoint people," he added.

Darshan, who recently came up with his new song "Bhula dunga", also shared how he is spending time at home amid the coronavirus lockdown.

"I really needed this break. I was so occupied with concerts and everything that I was not getting time for myself and (time to) work on new music. So, now I am utilising my time in creating new songs, improving my vocals and of course relaxing," Darshan quipped.

Credits :IANS

