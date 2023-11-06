Darsheel Safary opens up on how he feels about still being referred to as 'Taare Zameen Par boy'

Actor Darsheel Safary rose to fame with the Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par in 2007. His character of Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi became iconic. Safary, who had starred in the film as a child actor, has now reacted to how he perceives being called ‘Taare Zameen Par boy’ and shared his opinion on receiving immense love for his first film.

Darsheel Safary aka Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi talks being referred to as ‘Taare Zameen Par boy’

During a recent chat with Indian Express, the young actor, shared his opinion on being called ‘Taare Zameen Par boy’ and expressed gratitude on the same saying not everyone gets the kind of love that Darsheel did for the Aamir Khan starrer, which marked his acting debut.

Discussing the same at length, Darsheel Safary mentioned, “Honestly, I am inspired and flattered. Not everyone gets that kind of love for their first film. Everyone is hungry for more love and that pushes me to keep picking up projects that would help people be inspired. As actors, we have the power to evoke emotions in others. I think even after my 100th film, I will feel lucky that I am remembered as the Taare Zameen Par boy. I want to be able to pull audiences back to the theater along with their family.”

Darsheel Safary recalls when his love for acting blossomed

Darsheel, who started off his career at a very young age, went into a flashback and recalled the time when he realized his passion for acting.

He stated that the point of realization began during one of his plays in 2013-14 when he had just commenced doing theater, and recalled an incident wherein his co-actor was asked to slap him. Due to his inhibitions, the crew decided to cheat the shot, however, during the performance, he went ahead with a real slap, recalled Darsheel.

He said that the reaction from the spectators made him realize that he had established a connection with his audience and noted that’s how he fell in love with acting.

