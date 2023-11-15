Darsheel Safary recalls family fearing he’d get kidnapped after release of Taare Zameen Par: 'It was scary'

Actor Darsheel Safary rose to fame as a child actor after appearing in Aamir Khan’s film Taare Zameen Par is Ishaan Nandikishore Awasthi. Recently, the young actor recalled how after the film’s release, he was mobbed at school, lost friends and could not play cricket inside his society.

Stating how fame came with its own prerequisites, Safary also recollected the way his grandmother became paranoid about him being kidnapped.

Darsheel Safary recalls how his grandmother would say ‘Protect the kid’ after Taare Zameen Par’s release

During his appearance at the Pop Talks podcast recently, Darsheel Safary discussed his grandmother’s reaction to the young star’s sudden fame. He recalled how his grandma would often tell his father ‘Protect the kid’. Safary also said that he made several attempts to avoid the conversation as he wanted to be a free person.

Discussing it at length, he also mentioned that it was scary how they used to talk about kidnapping as there would be people pulling him and mobs forming around him.

“My dadi would tell dad, ‘Protect the kid’, as if my life was in danger. I would always run away from that conversation, I didn’t want to be a part of it. I wanted to be a free person, and now they were talking about kidnapping, it was scary. Mobs would form, people would pull me, it was actually scary,” Darsheel said and added that to date, his mother checks on him every hour due to the fear.

Once you’re an actor, an invisible wall shapes around you: Darsheel Safary

Darsheel also walked down memory lane and recalled how Taare Zameen Par, which brought him immense fame, also created an ‘invisible wall’ around him, that made it difficult for him to be at school, as he would get mobbed, his friends changed and the way, situation took a ‘chaotic turn’.

Adding how the ‘invisible wall’ comes in the path of his friends and family relations, he discussed his experience after the release of Taare Zameen Par.

“Friends changed, new friends came, seniors would come and talk to me. It became chaotic in an unpredictable way. I couldn’t understand what was happening. I couldn’t go play cricket in the gully under my house; I never realized it would be my last time. At school, I was mobbed. My entire ground floor, the full first floor, and second floor, and third floor was filling up with kids just to see me. I couldn’t go to the canteen,” mentioned Safary.

