Darsheel Safary reveals he 'gets hundreds of calls every day' after Aamir Khan announced Sitaare Zameen Par

Darsheel Safary made his acting debut with the Aamir Khan starrer Taare Zameen Par as a child actor. Having gained fame through the 2007 family drama film and being remembered for his iconic character of Ishaan Nandakishore Awasthi even after several decades, Safary was last seen in Hukus Bukus. Recently, the actor opined on Aamir Khan announcing his upcoming venture, Sitaare Zameen Par, and revealed how he has been getting a hundred calls ever since.

Darsheel Safary reveals he received THIS many calls after Aamir Khan announced Sitaare Zameen Par

During an interview with Indian Express recently, Darsheel was asked about Sitaare Zameen Par, which will be his Taare Zameen Par co-star Aamir Khan’s upcoming project. To this, the young actor responded by saying that he gets hundreds of calls daily since the announcement and gets asked on numerous occasions if he will be seen in it.

“I just tell them if it’s fate, we would definitely work in the future. I don’t know on which film, but we would,” said Darsheel Safary.

If you have talent and drive, you will find your place in this big world: Darsheel Safary on seeing young actors entering Bollywood as competition

During the interview, the young actor expressed his opinion when asked if he sees new actors or star kids gearing up for their debuts, as a competition and if that scares him. To this, he admitted that he does get nervous about it but at the same time, understands the prerequisites of being in the film industry.

“It did initially, I won’t lie, I would also get nervous. However, I have realized that there are certain requirements that the film industry has. There are voids that one needs to fill in,” he said.

He also added that it becomes easier once you find the place where you belong and that can be done if you have talent and drive. Safary further concluded by saying that this belief makes him worry less about the competition around him.

ALSO READ: Darsheel Safary opens up on how he feels about still being referred to as 'Taare Zameen Par boy'