Darsheel Safary shares Aamir Khan personally came for his shoot permission; ‘My principal and he cracked deal’

Darsheel Safary stepped into Bollywood with Aamir Khan’s 2007 release, Taare Zameen Par. His portrayal of Ishaan Nandkishore Awasthi turned out to be a path-breaking role of his career. Even after years of the film’s release, the actor continues to be widely recognized for his stellar performance of a child suffering from dyslexia. In a recent interview, the young actor recalled his first meeting with the Laal Singh Chadha star, Aamir Khan, and shared how the latter personally sought permission for him to be away on a shoot.

Darsheel Safary, on his first meeting with Aamir Khan

In a recent conversation with Pop Talks podcast, Darsheel Safary opened up about his first meeting with Aamir Khan. He divulged that when he was first asked to do some tests for the film, he didn’t apprehend the concept of auditions. However, he already knew Amole Gupte, who was originally supposed to direct the film.

In the same interview, he also mentioned how he was sure of being cast in the film after auditioning for the first time. In fact, he met Aamir Khan during his first audition. Recalling the moment, he shared, “I sat down, and they asked me to do that gibberish scene, which I enjoyed. And then, Aamir uncle came in his shorts and a cap. He comes, and he says, ‘Hey, hi, I’m Aamir.’ And I was, of course, star-struck. But I was very surprised with his vibe. I was expecting a different scenario altogether; Mangal Pandey had just come.”

The Huckus Buckus actor further walked down memory lane and admitted telling everyone he had started shooting for the film even when he hadn’t. A few weeks later, he was informed by his parents that he was competing with thousands of other children for the part.

Darsheel Safary on Aamir Khan personally seeking permission from the school for shoot

Shedding light on the actor coming to his school for permission, he divulged, “Around Teacher’s Day, Aamir uncle came to my school. I had no idea. But apparently, he’d come to seek permission for me to be on set because I’d miss school for a long time. My principal and he cracked a deal that she would overlook me not missing any (school work) by sending a tuition teacher on set.”

Darsheel also expressed his gratitude towards Aamir for arranging a teacher for him, as he knew he couldn’t afford to miss out on his education for the film’s sake. He concluded by stating that initially, he was exasperated for having to study on sets as he had expected a party; however, he later realized the importance of what he was being able to do.

