Dasvi: Abhishek Bachchan reveals trailer to be out on March 23, Amitabh Bachchan says 'Jaldi Jaldi aao'

Wednesday came with a treat for fans of Abhishek Bachchan as the actor announced the trailer release date of his next film Dasvi. Dasvi, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam Dhar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead, is the story of a criminal in jail who wants to give class 10th board exams from inside the prison. Abhishek, after revealing the first look and teaser, announced that the trailer will be out on March 23. Along with it, he dropped a poster and it left Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan excited.

Sharing the poster, Abhishek wrote, "Kal kare so aaj kar, aaj kare so ab, sabka ek hi sawaal, #Dasvi ka trailer aayega kab? #DasviTrailer out on 23rd March!" In the poster, Abhishek could be seen on a huge throne-like seat in a prison. The actor was seen in a kurta pyjama with a jacket, turban and cool aviators. Sitting with swag, Abhishek's powerful look certainly left his dad Amitabh Bachchan cheering for him. He urged him to drop the trailer soon. Big B wrote, "Jaldi jaldi laao जल्दी जल्दी लाओ." Shweta also dropped heart eyes emojis.

See Abhishek's Dasvi trailer announcement:

Yami and Nimrat also had shared the same poster and announcement on social media. Previously, in the teaser, Abhishek was seen announcing and warning his jail mates to stop making noise as he was prepping for his 10th board exams. The teaser left fans curious about the film. Yami will be seen as an IPS Officer in the film while Nimrat will essay the role of a politician.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhavam Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell. It will stream on Netflix and Jio Cinemas from April 7.

