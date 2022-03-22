Dasvi: Abhishek Bachchan unveils 'sakht' Yami Gautam and CM Nimrat Kaur's new posters ahead of trailer launch

Abhishek Bachchan’s massive fan following has all the reasons to be excited. After all, the trailer of his upcoming and much talked movie Dasvi will be coming out on March 23. And while everyone is looking forward to the trailer release tomorrow, Abhishek Bachchan grabbed the eyeballs as he unveiled the new posters of the lead cast on social media. To note, apart from Abhishek, this Tushar Jalota’s directorial will also star Yami Gautam and Nimrati Kaur in key roles.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek shared a poster of Yami dressed as police officer Jyoti Deswal. She had an intense look on her face as she donned the uniform in the movie. The poster also came with a tagline, “Sakht chhori hai”. Abhishek captioned the poster as, “Jyoti ji badi sakht hain, trailer aane main abhi thoda waqt hain!”. The next poster was of Nimrat who will be essaying the role of Abhishek’s wife in the movie – Bimla Devi. She was seen wearing a blue suit in the pic and happens to be the Chief Minister of the state. However, the lady appears to be quite confused and worried. Nimrat’s poster came with a tagline that read as, “Absolute power corrupts absolutely”. Abhishek captioned the post as, “Mhari Bimmo kati jeher hain! Milliye humari dharam patni Bimla Devi Chaudhary se!”

Take a look at Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur’s poster:

Meanwhile, Abhishek had won a lot of appreciation for his first look from Dasvi. The actor will be seen playing the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who has decided to take the board exams for 10th standard from jail. The movie is slated to release on April 7 and will be premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

