Dasvi: Ajay Devgn, Navya Naveli Nanda and others hail the trailer of Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam starrer

Abhishek Bachchan has been all over the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Dasvi. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the movie happens to be a social comedy and also features Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. Interestingly, Abhishek has been keeping the fans intrigued about the movie with the posters and teaser of Dasvi. And now, as the makers have shared the trailer of Dasvi today, it has got the social media buzzing as everyone is brimming with an opinion.

Not commoners, even celebs are seen talking about Dasvi trailer and are all praises for it. Among the first ones to laud the trailer was Ajay Devgn who expressed his excitement for Dasvi. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior wrote, “Chaudhary saab @juniorbachchan all the best for your #Dasvi Zabardast Trailer! Looking forward to watching the film on 7th April”. Later, Abhishek’s niece Navya Nanda Naveli also shared the trailer on her Instagram story and captioned it with a heart emoticon. The Bunty Aur Babli actor’s sister Shweta Bachchan also took the comment section of Abhishek’s post for Dasvi trailer on Instagram and wrote, “Love Love Love. Break a leg” along with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at celeb reactions for Dasvi trailer:

To note, Dasvi will mark Abhishek Bachchan’s first collaboration with Yami and Nimrat. The actor will be seen playing the role of a Haryana Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary who plans to appear for class 10th board exams while he is in jail. Dasvi is slated to release on April 7 this year.

