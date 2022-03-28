Dasvi makers to hold special screening for inmates of Agra jail, Abhishek Bachchan says ‘I’m very excited’

Abhishek Bachchan has managed to impress the audience with back-to-back powerful roles. The actor is now set to entertain fans with the upcoming film Dasvi. The film is based on a politician who wants to appear for the class 10 board exam from jail. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film also stars Nimrat Kaur as Bimla Devi and Yami Gautam as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal. The upcoming film will mark Abhishek Bachchan’s first collaboration with both actresses.

In the film, Abhishek will be seen playing the role of Haryana Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary who plans to appear for class 10th board exams while he is in jail. The actor shot the film at the Agra Central Jail with real convicts. Now, as per the reports in News18, the makers of the film are planning to have a special screening for the jail inmates this week.

Talking about it, Abhishek said that he is looking forward to the opportunity of showing them the film. “We’re going to Agra to actually have a special screening for the inmates because we promised them that have worked on the film that we will come back and show you the film. So I’m very excited for them to see it,” he added.

Not only fans, but celebrities have also heaped praise on Dasvi’s trailer. From Ajay Devgn to Navya Nanda many have lauded the makers for the storyline. Abhishek Bachchan’s father and superstar Amitabh Bachchan had also taken to his social media handle and reposted the trailer. Along with it, he wrote, "The Pride of a Father ...in film after film he surprises all with the incredible portrayal of totally different characters ... it's PHENOMENAL to be able to do that so successfully !!!"

