Dasvi in real life: Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur applaud ex Haryana CM OP Chautala for clearing exams

On Tuesday, Dasvi actors Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur congratulated former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala for clearing Class 10 and 12 exams at the age of 87. Sharing a news article about how the ex-CM completed Class 10 and 12 at the age of 87, Nimrat on Twitter wrote, “Absolutely marvellous!! Age is truly only a digit or two”. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan also tweeted, “Badhai!!! #Dasvi.”

Fans rushed to Abhishek’s tweet and congratulated the ex-CM. One of the fans wrote, “Aap ki film ka asar hai (This is because of your film),” another one said, “Congratulations CM Chautala ji”. For the unversed, Abhishek and Nimrat last appeared in Dasvi. The film is based on a politician who wants to appear for the class 10 board exam from jail. In the film, Abhishek was seen playing the role of Haryana Chief Minister Ganga Ram Chaudhary who cleared his 10th board exams while he was in jail. The actor shot the film at the Agra Central Jail with real convicts. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the film also featured Yami Gautam as IPS officer Jyoti Deswal.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan is currently in Dubai along with Kartik Aaryan and Ranbir Kapoor for the Celebrity Football Club 2022. For the unversed, the celebrity players of Bunty Walia’s All Star Football Club are competing against the United Emirates in Dubai at a football match. Talking about Nimrat Kaur, the actress will be seen next in the second season of the Apple Original series, Foundation.

Also Read: Nimrat Kaur opens up on why she was absent from Bollywood after Airlift: I haven’t consciously stayed away