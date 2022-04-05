Dasvi Song Ghani Trip OUT: Abhishek Bachchan’s Haryanavi swagger is super high in this trippy dance number

Abhishek Bachchan has been all over the headlines of late courtesy of his upcoming movie Dasvi. The actor is playing the role of a Haryanvi politician and his swag in the trailer has been the talk of the town. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, Dasvi will also feature Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur in the lead. The team is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. In fact, they have also released a new song titled 'Ghani Trip' which happens to be a peppy track.

Sung by Mellow D, Kirti Sagathia & Sachin-Jigar, Ghani Trip is a quirky number wherein Abhishek was seen as a true blue swagger as Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Nimrat was seen flaunting her stunning moves in the song, while Yami Gautam nailed the police officer look in the track. The lyrics have been penned by Ashish Pandit and the music was given by Sachin-Jigar. It happens to be a trippy dance number that will make you want to hit the dance floor right away.

Check out the new song Ghani Trip from Abhishek Bachchan starrer Dasvi here:

Helmed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi will mark Abhishek’s first collaboration with Yami and Nimrat. Recently, the actor also opened up about his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan’s reaction to the Dasvi trailer and said that she had liked it. The actor also admitted that he is nervous to show the movie to the family and hopes they liked it. “They have been very supportive and very forthcoming and sweet,” he added. Dasvi is slated to release on April 7.

