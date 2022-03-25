Dasvi song Macha Macha Re: Abhishek Bachchan in his 'bawaal' avatar will make you groove to Mika Singh's track

After winning hearts with the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is here with Dasvi's first song Macha Macha Re. The first song features Abhishek as CM Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who arrives in style to celebrate his birthday in prison with other inmates and his followers. Crooned by Mika Singh, Macha Macha Re is the peppy track that will get you grooving to the beats of the dhol as well as cheer you up. The trailer of the film already has won hearts this week and now, the song is surely here to make you groove ahead of the weekend.

Sharing the song on social media, Yami Gautam wrote, "Ab aayega maza jab sab saath milkar Machayenge! #MachaMachaRe song out now!" The music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and the song has been crooned by Mika Singh, Sachin-Jigar, Divya Kumar. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. In the video, Abhishek is seen being carried on a throne-like chair by his followers. He is also seen celebrating his birthday and dancing his worries away. In the end, we get to see Yami and Nimrat's video montages as well.

See Dasvi song Macha Macha Re featuring Abhishek Bachchan:

The film has become the talk of the town as it showcases the story of CM Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who is jailed in a teachers' scam and he decides to give the 10th board exams from inside the prison. Yami Gautam, who plays the IPS Officer, creates obstacles in his way and his wife Nimrat Kaur, takes over his CM chair. How Abhishek battles it all amid prepping for boards is the story of the film.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film is backed by Dinesh Vijan and Bake My Cake Films, streaming on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

