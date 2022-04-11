Dasvi strikes gold! Twitterverse goes gaga over the Abhishek Bachchan starrer

The Dasvi mania has begun! “Twittersphere” has fully embraced the Tushar Jalota directorial since its digital debut on the 7th of April.

May it be the power packed performances, foot tapping music or heartwarming story, one look at Twitter tells you that each and every aspect of the film is being loved.

While numerous fans took to the micro blogging site to congratulate Abhishek Bachchan, one of them also admitted Dasvi was “one of the nicest movies to come out in recent times”.

Dasvi tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, an illiterate minister who discovers the magic of education when locked behind bars. Netizens are dubbing it as a “game changer” that perfectly blends an inspiring message with entertaining content.

The lead stars found their fair share of admiration as well. Abhishek Bachchan is being showered with multiple compliments over his portrayal of a raw and rugged yet kind and vulnerable politician.

Nimrat Kaur has turned out to be quite the surprise package, as social media appreciated the effortlessness with which she essayed her various shades. Yami Gautam has won over hearts too, with countless comments praising her impeccable acting skills that were on full display in her “tough as nails” IPS officer avatar.

The film is not only leading as the “number one” title on Netflix India, it is also featuring on “Top 10” lists across the globe. A Chicago resident even tweeted how his wife couldn’t stop smiling right till the end while enjoying the social comedy. Dasvi is also trending at number 1 position on Jio Cinema.

Dasvi has delivered a knockout punch as fans flood social media with post after post to express their affection for the film. Well, looks like Ganga Ram Chaudhary has finally passed with flying colors!