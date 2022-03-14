Dasvi Teaser: Abhishek Bachchan warns jail mates as he preps for 10th boards, film to be out on OTT on April 7

Surprising fans once again, Abhishek Bachchan is back with a bang to entertain audiences with his next film Dasvi. On Monday, Abhishek dropped a teaser of the film and introduced his character Ganga Ram Chaudhary, who is in jail and has decided to give 10th class board exams from inside the prison. Dasvi also stars Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur along with Abhishek. Sharing the teaser, Abhishek also revealed that the film will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Abhishek wrote, "From one student to another, Dasvi ke exams ke liye dher saari best wishes!#Dasvi streaming from 7th April on @JioCinema & @NetflixIndia." In the video, Abhishek is seen sending out a warning to all his fellow jail mates to not make too much noise as he is starting his prep for 10th board exams. The actor could be seen clad in a kurta and pyjama. Along with it, he shared a poster with a tagline 'Jail Se Dasvi Karna is my right to education."

See Abhishek Bachchan's Dasvi teaser:

The first poster of Abhishek Bachchan from the film featured sitting on a throne with a pagdi and kurta pyjama. Besides Abhishek, Yami will be seen as an IPS office in the film while Nimrat will be seen in the role of a politician. Their posters were released previously when the film was announced.

Talking about the film, Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for director OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

