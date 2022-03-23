Dasvi Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan’s swag is unmatched; Yami Gautam gives glimpse of her no-nonsense character

Abhishek Bachchan’s fans are all excited these days. After all, the actor is coming up with his first release of the year. We are talking about Dasvi which has been one of the most anticipated releases of 2022. Helmed by Tushar Jalota, the movie will feature Abhishek in the role of Ganga Ram Chaudhary who decides to give class 10th board exams while being in prison. While Abhishek has been teasing the fans with intriguing posters of the movie of late, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of Dasvi today which also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in lead.

The over two-minute trailer featured Abhishek Bachchan in the role of Chief Minister of Haryana Ganga Ram Chaudhary who was imprisoned for the teacher recruitment scam in the state. While his wife Bimla (played by Nimrat) replaces him as the new CM, the trailer gives a glimpse of Chaudhary’s struggle in jail and how police officer Jyoti Deswal (played by Yami) gives him a reality check. The trailer looks intriguing as Abhishek aka Chaudhary struggles to prepare for class 10th board exams. Abhishek Bachchan’s swag was unmissable as he gets into the role of a Haryanvi man. On the other hand, Yami wins hearts as a strict police officer who takes no-nonsense. Sharing the trailer, Abhishek wrote, “Public ki demand pe, aur bhaari bharkam vote se, present karte hai #DasviTrailer!”

Check out Dasvi trailer here:

Earlier, Abhishek had also shared a heartwarming note about Dasvi and said that it is very close to his heart. He wrote, “A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told “let the work speak for itself”. I’m sure Dasvi will”.

