Dasvi Trailer Twitter Review: Fans excited to see Abhishek Bachchan back in action; Say film ‘looks promising’

The trailer for Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, and Nimrat Kaur's upcoming film Dasvi dropped yesterday, and it has created quite the buzz among netizens. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the film will follow the story of Haryana CM Ganga Ram Chaudhary (Abhishek) who decided to appear for the 10th standard board exams from prison. Meanwhile, his wife Bimla (Nimrat) replaces him as the new CM. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Chaudhary’s struggle in jail and how police officer Jyoti Deswal (Yami) gives him a reality check.

After the trailer dropped, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their opinion on the same, and it looks like they are excited to watch Junior B in this new avatar. One user wrote, “So good to see Ab back in action. His spectacular acting skills and his dedication towards his role are unmatchable. Eagerly Looking forward to this masterpiece.#DasviTrailer #AbhishekBachchan”. Another fan wrote, “#DasviTrailer has set the hopes high up. No doubt @juniorbachchan perfectly fits in the category of the role…definitely this is going to be one of the biggest hits of 2022….really wished it to be on the big screen!!!”

Ahead of the trailer launch, Abhishek penned a heartfelt note pinning high hopes on Dasvi. A part of the note read, “I’m so excited to share Dasvi with all of you. It’s a film very, very close to my heart. I really believe in this film and what it has to say.”

Dasvi is backed by Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan and directed by Tushar Jalota. It has opted for director OTT release and will stream on Jio Cinema and Netflix from April 7, 2022.

