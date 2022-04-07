Dasvi Twitter Review: Netizens heap praises on Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam’s social comedy

After creating much of a buzz in the town, Abhishek Bachchan’s much awaited movie Dasvi has finally released today on Netflix. The movie happens to be a social comedy and is helmed by Tushar Jalota. Apart from Abhishek, the movie also features Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam in the lead. Interestingly, Abhishek is seen playing the role of a Haryanvi politician, while Nimrat is seen as his wife in the movie. On the other hand, Yami plays the role of a police officer in Davi.

As the movie has premiered on the OTT platform, social media is abuzz with tweets as the netizens have been sharing their views on the micro-blogging site Twitter. One of the Twitter users wrote, “No Matter UPs and Down @juniorbachchan throughout the journey of Bollywood. We love his acting skills and powerful charm always. This time junior bachchan best proved authentic #Dasvi. Best of it @yamigautam. Best Wishes for the whole team.” One of the Twitter users also hailed the movie and tweeted, “Just finished watching #Dasvi. The movie talks about how education can change you positively. Must say @juniorbachchan , @yamigautam and @NimratOfficial did superb job in the movie”.

Take a look at tweets for Dasvi:

Meanwhile, talking about Dasvi in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that he had played an ode to his father in one of the scenes of the movie. Sharing the details, Abhishek said, “In my work, I have my own way of paying an ode to some of my favourite things. And I do it in my own way. It is just a kick for me. And I did something in the film and after we shot it and I remember Tushar came and I said this is my ode to my father”.