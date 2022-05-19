From dating for 11 years to marriage: A look at Anil & Sunita Kapoor's love story on their wedding anniversary

Anil Kapoor and his wife Sunita Kapoor’s love story began as a prank call and today, they emerged as one of the strongest Bollywood marriages today. The couple is one of the most adored couples who have been together for 49 years now, leaving everyone in awe of their love story. The actor has often revealed that Sunita has always been his biggest support and has been there for him, standing like a rock, through thick and thin. And today, on their wedding anniversary, here's a look back at Anil and Sunita's romantic love story that is an inspiration for every millennial.

How they met

It all started with a prank call. In an interview with Humans Of Bombay, Anil's friend gave him Sunita's number to prank call her and that’s when he first spoke to her and fell in love with her voice! He then revealed that they met at a party where he was introduced to her and as they started talking and got to know each other better, they understood that they had found their “the one."

Dating for 11 years

The couple was in a relationship for 11 years before they tied the knot. Anil revealed that they began dating naturally and he never asked her to be his girlfriend.

Through thick and thin

During Anil's initial days of struggles, Sunita was by his side. At the time, Sunita was an up-and-coming model and Anil was still struggling to get his big break. When the actor would not have money to pay for cabs, she would offer to pay for him so that he didn't have to take an hour-long bus to meet her.

Official proposal

Anil got his first break, Meri Jung, on the 17th of May, and the next day, on the 18th of May, he decided to ask Sunita to be his wife.

Taking the plunge

Anil and Sunita got married on May 19th, 1984. "I thought now the house will come, the kitchen will come, help will come...I can get married! So I called Sunita and said, ‘Let’s get married tomorrow – it’s tomorrow or never’ and the next day, in the presence of about 10 people we were married,” Anil told the Humans Of Bombay.

Sunita Kapoor's solo honeymoon

Anil Kapoor had to resume shooting his film and his wife Sunita went abroad for their honeymoon without him. The actor said, "I went for shoot 3 days later & madam went abroad on our honeymoon..without me!"

Happy family

Anil and Sunita are proud parents to three talented children. Their elder daughter Rhea Kapoor (born in 1987) is a film producer, their younger daughter Sonam Kapoor (born in 1985) is an actress and their son Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor (born 1990) is also an actor.

