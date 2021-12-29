On daughter Anshula's birthday, Boney Kapoor shares unseen PIC ft kids Janhvi, Khushi and Arjun

Producer Boney Kapoor is beaming with joy as his daughter Anshula Kapoor turned a year older today. As soon as the clock ticked 12, Boney Kapoor took to his new official Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture to wish Anshula on her birthday. In the throwback picture, Boney can be seen kissing his daughter as they pose for the camera. Sharing it, the famous producer wrote, “Happy birthday my wonder child, my preety baby my genius bachha” Anshula was quick to notice the special wish. She replied, "Love you dad". Interesting, it is the same picture that Anshula posted on her social media to wish her father last month on his birthday. Anshula had tagged Janhvi for capturing her picture-perfect moment with dad.

Not only this, Boney showered love on his daughter by sharing her solo picture on his Instagram stories. He even shared a family picture featuring all his kids- Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi, Arjun, and Anshula along with him in one frame. Apart from Boney, Sanjay Kapoor also took to his social media handle to wish Anshula on her birthday. Sanjay shared a then and now picture with her and it was adorable.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who was previously active on Twitter, recently joined Instagram. Boney's son Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and gave him a warm shoutout. Sharing a picture from Boney’s newly created account, he said, “So this happened. Dad is finally on Instagram to keep track on all his kids & to show the world his rather fashionable side…@boney.kapoor1.”