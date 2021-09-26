Daughter’s Day: Akshay Kumar is all love for Nitara, shares heartwarming PHOTOS on the gram

It’s International Daughter’s Day today, on September 26th and parents worldwide are filled with love and blessings for their girls. Social media today is a specially sweet place, where declarations and expressions of love are aplenty. B-Town celebs have also seized the occasion to express love for their daughters and the latest to do so is none other than Akshay Kumar. Yes, you read that right! A few moments back, Akshay took to his social media handle and showered love on daughter .

A few moments back, Akshay took to Instagram and dropped a heartwarming collage made up of four pictures. The pictures, featuring him with his younger child, Nitara Kumar, showcase some rather precious moments that the father-daughter duo spent together. While the first picture shows AK holding Nitara in his arms while she’s asleep, the second picture is a silhouette of the two by the sea. The third picture shows Nitara and Akshay smiling at each other while they enjoy their time in the waters, and the fourth picture showcases them petting a cute furry friend. Sharing the collage, Akshay captioned it with #HappyDaughtersDay.

Take a look:

and Twinkle Khanna became proud parents to Nitara on 25th September, 2012. Yesterday, as the little one turned a year older, Akshay took to Instagram and shared a sweet picture along with a touching note for his daughter. In the picture, Akshay and Nitara can be seen hugging each other as the latter sits on Akshay’s lap. The actor wrote, “No bigger joy in the world than a daughter’s tight hug. Happy Birthday, Nitara – grow up, take on the world, but always stay Papa’s precious li’l girl too. Love you.”

