Daughter's Day 2020: Akshay Kumar, Ayushmann Khurrana share super sweet wishes for their little girls

While Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn shared photos on Daughter's Day, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana have also followed suit and penned down heartfelt messages.

It is Daughter's Day and Bollywood's doting dad's are making sure to mark it with adorable and special posts for their little girls. While Amitabh Bachchan and shared heartwarming messages, and Ayushmann Khurrana have also followed suit. Sharing a picture of his daughter with a dog, called his daughter 'perfect'. He wrote, "You are my definition of perfect! And I love you so much more than just to the moon and back #HappyDaughtersDay my baby girl."

As for Ayushmann Khurrana, the actor shared a super fun photo of his daughter Varushka on the beach in Bahamas and wrote how special this year has been. "This was clicked in the Bahamas, in the beginning of 2020. We thought it’ll be a very special year, and special it is. I get to spend so much of time with you. Happy Daughters Day my jaan," Ayushmann wrote.

Check out their Daughter's Day posts below:

A couple of Bollywood mom's also showered love on their daughters. Kajol, Neha Dhupia and Soha Ali Khan shared photos and wished their little one on this special occasion. Sharing a picture of her toddler, Neha wrote, "Words fall short ... #happydaughtersday today and everyday my little chatter box ! #roar #simba @mehrdhupiabedi." Whereas, Soha wrote, "May you never lose that twinkle in your eye, that bounce in your step or my favourite lipstick hidden in your pocket #happydaughtersday."

Take a look:

