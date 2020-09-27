Daughter's Day 2020: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn & Kajol share heartfelt notes for daughter's on special day

While Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of two photos with daughter Shweta, Ajay Devgn and Kajol had a super sweet wish for Nysa Devgn.

Bollywood dad's Amitabh Bachchan and took to social media on Sunday to celebrate their daughter's. On the occasion of Daughter's Day 2020, the doting dad's shared adorable photos and even penned down heartfelt notes for their little ones. Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of two photos from the recent past with daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and wrote, "Happy daughter’s Day," with a heart and rose emoji.

In one of the pictures, Shweta can be seen planting a kiss on her dad's cheek as Big B added that every day is dedicated to daughters.

As for Ajay Devgn and Kajol, the couple shared heartfelt notes for their daughter Nysa but Kajol's wish was definitely more interesting. Ajay Devgn wrote, "My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay."

As for Kajol, the actress shared a picture of herself and wrote, "What I love most about you my dear daughter is ur unique point of view. It’s always just a little different from mine and it makes me look at myself and everything else in a totally different light! And that’s so hard for me to do So #happydaughtersday to me you.#shotbynysa."

Take a look at the super sweet Daughter's Day wishes by Bollywood celebs below:

T 3672 - Happy daughters day .. हर दिन समर्पित अपनी बेटी को pic.twitter.com/lmg5lP6ftb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 26, 2020

My daughter, Nysa is many things. My sharpest critic, my biggest weakness & strength as well. She’s a young adult but to Kajol & me, she will always be our baby girl #HappyDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/mATjDd1b28 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 27, 2020

