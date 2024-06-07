Daughter’s Day: Priyanka Chopra gets makeup done by Malti Marie in unseen PIC; Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor and more join trend

On National Daughters Day, Bollywood celebrities joined the trend by taking to social media to shower love on their daughters. While many shared unseen images, others simply posted heartwarming moments with their little princesses, leaving us completely enamored.

Priyanka Chopra gets makeup done by Malti Marie in rare picture to celebrate Daughter's Day

PeeCee is currently busy shooting for her next titled The Bluff, and amidst her hectic schedule, the actress manages to share glimpses of her personal life, keeping her fans and followers updated. Now, on June 7, 2024, Chopra took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on National Daughter's Day.

In this rare snapshot, Malti can be seen assisting her mother with her makeup, creating an utterly heartwarming moment.

Check out the picture here:

Karan Johar's sweet note for daughter Roohi

Taking to Instagram stories, director and filmmaker Karan Johar shared a picture of his daughter, Roohi Johar, to celebrate National Daughter's Day. Roohi looks super adorable in the picture, and Karan wrote, "My daughter, my forever love story... Happy Daughter's Day, Roohi."

Check out the picture here:

Karisma Kapoor shares selfie with daughter Samaira

Taking to Instagram stories, Karisma Kapoor shared an unseen mirror selfie with her daughter Samaira Kapoor to celebrate National Daughter's Day. She captioned the picture, "Daughters day every day."

Advertisement

Check it out here:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahani gives glimpse of her meditation sesh with daughter Samara

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a video featuring her daughter, Samara Sahni. In the video, the mother-daughter duo can be seen engaged in meditation. Riddhima captioned the post, "Meditation is a way of nourishing and blossoming the divinity within you. P.S. Getting Sam to join in and meditate was quite a task."

Check out the video here:

Happy National Daughter's Day to one and all celebrating!

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh bids heartfelt farewell to 'hero and legend' Sunil Chhetri as he retires: 'Thank you for everything'