Daughter's Day: Soni Razdan showers love on Shaheen & Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor calls Riddhima 'precious gift'

Netizens in various parts of the world, including India, are marking and celebrating Daughter's Day today. Bollywood mum's are not far behind as Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan took to social media to shower love on their daughters. While Neetu opted for a sweet picture, Soni Razdan made an adorable Instagram Reel featuring her universe - Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu shared a photo with Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and called her the 'most precious gift'. Sharing the picture, Neetu wrote, "Happy daughters day..most precious gift for a mother @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial." Fans were quick to comment and drop love.

As for Soni Razdan, the actress picked out some heartwarming memories with and Shaheen Bhatt and used the photos to make a super cute Daughter's Day video. Soni Razdan captioned the video, "God only knows what and where I’d be without you two @shaheenb @aliaabhatt Happy Daughters Day my dearest ones #daughtersday #mothersanddaughters #betisarethebest." commented on Soni Razdan's video as she dropped three heart emojis in the comments section.

Take a look at Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan's adorable photos of her daughters:

Neetu Kapoor, daughter Riddhima and son Ranbir Kapoor rang in the New Year with Alia Bhatt's family including mum Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt on a vacation. Their happy family photos had taken social media by storm. Ranbir and Alia who have been dating for more than two years are likely to tie the knot soon. Earlier, Ranbir had revealed that if it wasn't for the Covid-19 pandemic, he would have been married by now.

