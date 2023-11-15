David Beckham arrives in style at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s party in Mumbai; WATCH

Several celebs were spotted in the stands as India and New Zealand locked horns in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Among them was former professional footballer David Beckham who watched the match with B-town celebs like Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. However, the football maestro left the game mid-way. Well, he was recently spotted with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as they hosted a soiree for him.

David Beckham arrives for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s party in Mumbai

Cricket lovers across the globe are currently glued to their screens, waiting with bated breath to know which team will be making it to the 2023 World Cup finale. A host of Bollywood celebs were spotted watching the exciting India and New Zealand match live from the grounds. Football star David Beckham also joined them. But later, he was spotted leaving the stadium with his entourage. A couple of minutes ago, he posed with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja as they hosted a party in his honor.

In the video, David can be seen dressed casually. He wore a black T-shirt with a pair of matching trousers and sneakers. As for the Veere Di Wedding actress, she looked ravishing in a red silk saree which he paired with a designer white blouse with dramatic long sleeves. Her businessman husband Anand went desi and wore a black kurta with a matching jacket and a pair of white pants. All of them posed happily together for the paparazzi.

