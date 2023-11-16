David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar, others watch IND Vs NZ World Cup semifinal at Sonam Kapoor’s bash; see PICS

The India vs New Zealand semi-final World Cup match had left the entire country awaiting the result with their hearts in their mouths. Notably, the entire Bollywood fraternity relished the game, which took place at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Recently, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja hosted a star-studded bash in the city for Football legend David Beckham. And now, Ahuja has shared some inside photos of the party wherein the stars can be seen immersed in the match playing on television. Sharing the photos, he said that it is a ‘vision’ of how the sport unites everyone. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, and David Beckham can also be seen in the photos.

David Beckham, Farhan Akhtar, and others watch semifinal match at Sonam Kapoor's party

Taking to his Instagram account this afternoon, Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja shared some inside pictures from last night’s star-studded party which the husband-wife duo hosted in honor of Beckham.

While the World Cup semifinal match on Wednesday left everyone’s heart pacing in thrill, the guests at Sonam Kapoor's party, which include Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, and David Beckham, can be seen glued to the television and relishing the match.

As he dropped the photos, Anand Ahuja wrote how it is a vision of a sport bringing everyone together. He proceeded to thank Arjun Kapoor for setting up a television for the audience to be able to rejoice in the thrilling match.

In the caption of his post, Ahuja wrote, “Just another vision of how sport brings us together! ..it was tense for a minute but @indiancricketteam clamped down and pulled through! Thanks @arjunkapoor for making sure we had a big TV set up showing the match during dinner just so people could sneak in and out to catch a glimpse of India’s tremendous semi finals victory on the way to its fourth ODI World Cup Finals appearance!!”

More about the World Cup semifinal match

The highly anticipated match took place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai yesterday, on November 15. Notably, it became a star-studded evening with several celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ranbir Kapoor, and John Abraham cheering for the Men in Blue.

The match ended on an intriguing note with Team India beating New Zealand by a whopping 70 runs.

