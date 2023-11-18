David Beckham invites 'great man' Shah Rukh Khan to his home; thanks Sonam Kapoor for hosting him

Renowned English former professional footballer David Beckham recently drew attention for his presence at the World Cup 2023 semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium. Additionally, he participated in house gatherings hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and another by Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. After departing the country, the iconic footballer expressed his gratitude on Instagram, thanking SRK for the warm welcome into his home. He also extended appreciation to Sonam and Anand for their hospitality.

David Beckham extends an invitation to Shah Rukh Khan and his family to visit his home

His caption read, "Honoured to have been welcomed into this great man’s home. To enjoy a meal with @iamsrk, @gaurikhan, their beautiful children and close friends – what a special way to end my first visit to India... Thank you my friend – you and your family are welcome any time in my home… @sonamkapoor and @anandahuja - you hosted me with such warmth and kindness this week, thank you for the amazing evening you created at your home - see you again soon."

Take a look: