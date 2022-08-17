David Dhawan Birthday Bash: Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Anupam Kher & others grace the event

It was a special day at the Dhawan household as the senior most Dhawan, David Dhawan turned a year older. The director who has made us laugh all these years celebrated his birthday and social media was filled with wishes for the veteran filmmaker. What is a birthday without celebrating it with close friends? Well, David too held a birthday bash which was attended by several veteran stars like Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Shakti Kapoor and others. Many young stars like Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor and others were also present.

In the pictures, we can see several stars posing for the pictures. Starting with the birthday boy David Dhawan, he wore a yellow and blue striped tee that he paired with black pants. Varun Dhawan on the other hand looked dapper in blue jeans that he paired with a brown jacket and boots. Arjun Kapoor wore a checks shirt over black pants and Kartik Aaryan was all smiles in a grey tee that he paired with blue jeans and a light brown jacket. Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik wore a monochrome combination and looked stylish. Shakti Kapoor too was dressed in an all-black attire while Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav looked in a playful mood.

Check out the pictures:

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher shared several pictures from the 71st birthday bash of David Dhawan. He also penned a note that read “With birthday boy #DavidDhawan and my dearest friends who I have spent some memorable times with!! We are the best!” In the first picture, we can see the Kashmir Files actor posing with Dhawan. The second photo features Kher, Dhawan and actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik in one frame. Third picture showcases, Shakti Kapoor with Kher and Kaushik. However, the fourth pic features actors Chunky Panday and Rajpal Yadav with others.

