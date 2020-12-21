David Dhawan comments on recreating songs for 'Coolie No. 1' from 1995 original

The song Tujhe mirchi lagi, of the upcoming Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No. 1, released on Monday. The director of the film, David Dhawan, hopes the songs will give extra mileage to the film.

The song is a recreation of the hit number filmed on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the 1995 original film of the same name. While the original song is sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the new version, filmed on Sara and Varun, has been reimagined by Lilo George and DJ Chetas.

Several of the hit songs of the original film have been recreated in the new film. Said David Dhawan: "Songs from the original Coolie No. 1 are hugely popular and timeless. According to me, these tracks helped the film. I was always clear that if I ever made this film again, I would use these blockbuster songs. The songs from the original were created by music directors Anand-Milind and written by lyricist Sameer, who are close to me. We have done a lot of work together. Including these songs in the new Coolie No.1 was my way to pay back."

The film is a remake of the same name, that released in 1995. The upcoming film also features Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Sahil Vaid, Manoj Joshi, and is scheduled to drop on December 25, on Amazon Prime Video.

Credits :IANS

