David Dhawan on directing Varun Dhawan's kissing scenes: Lightest scene in the Indian films these days

Varun Dhawan teamed up with his father David Dhawan for the remake of Coolie No 1 and in a recent interview the filmmaker opened up about directing his son.

and Sara Ali Khan's Coolie No 1 was rejected by the critics and even the audience at large for its over the top remake. While the film did not make much noise on the streaming platforms, the film's songs received a mixed response on social media. Varun Dhawan teamed up with his father David Dhawan for the remake and the film and in a recent interview the filmmaker opened up about directing his son.

When asked about filming kissing scenes with Varun's female co-stars like Ileana D'Cruz, , Jacqueline Fernandez, and now Sara Ali Khan, David Dhawan revealed it has never been a task. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he said, "There is nothing difficult about it because we are very professional people. When I am shooting with him, I don't look at him or ask him whether we should do this or not. I tell him that this is to be done. The script demands a kissing scene and so we have to do it."

He added that there should be zero embarrassment about it. "Practically, there is nothing wrong. Kissing scene is the lightest scene in the Indian films these days. It's very fair when you are doing it professionally, you don't look left, right, centre. There is no such thing. It's all practical today. Now how the hero and the heroine do it is up to them. What are you embarrassed about?" David Dhawan said.

While Coolie No 1 was David Dhawan's 45th film, it was his third collaboration with son Varun.

