David Warner aces the hook step of ‘Maar Khaeygaa’ song from Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Pandey; WATCH

Akshay Kumar’s upcoming movie Bachchhan Paandey has become one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The movie has been creating a buzz ever since the trailer of Bachchhan Pandey was unveiled. The makers are now leaving no stones unturned to promote their movie. Recently, they released the first track of the movie titled Maar Khaeygaa. As soon as the song was out, fans took to their social media handle and recreated the songs in unique ways.

Similarly, Australian cricketer David Warner, who often takes to social media and recreates popular songs, mimicked Akshay Kumar in Bachchhan Pandey’s song Maar Khayegaa. Warner nailed the hook step of the popular song. The sportsman received love and praise in the caption of his post. The video has already garnered over a million views and tons of reactions. One of the fans wrote, “Next bollywood star.. Directors please note the name warner.. Include him in ur next movie all the best wishes warner bro”, while another one said, “Akshay paji is waiting to sign a movie with you.” Sharing the video, David Warner wrote, “How did I go @akshaykumar #maarkhayegaa #bachchanpandey” Akshay Kumar was quick to notice the video. The actor reshared it on his Instagram stories and wrote, “You’ve hit it out of the park brother”.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the Farhad Samji directorial also features Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arshad Warsi in the lead. In the film, Akshay will be seen in a role of a deadly gangster, while Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen playing the role of his love interest.

