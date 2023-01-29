David Warner becomes Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan as he gears up for his India tour; Watch VIDEO

Australian skipper David Warner has a different craze among Indian fans. The cricketer is quite active on social media and enjoys a massive fan following. He keeps his fans updated about his whereabouts and his fans leave no stone unturned to shower their love upon him. Recently he shared a post in a new avatar from Shah Rukh Khan ’s blockbuster movie Pathaan and fans can’t stop appreciating it. For the unversed, David’s love for Indian culture, art and tradition is quite evident from his social media posts.

Taking to his Instagram handle, David shared a video of himself where he can be seen in Pathaan’s avatar. Well, it looks like Shah Rukh Khan’s craze has shown its magic on the Australian skipper too. In the video, we can see David’s face has been morphed into Shah Rukh’s face from his recent film. Along with the video, he wrote, ‘Wow what a film, can you name this??’

Here’s how the fans reacted

As soon as he shared the video, fans were quick to drop their reactions. A user commented ‘Our David Warner is totally obsessed with India.’ Another user called him ‘David Khan.’ Well, it looks like fans loved his avatar and just can’t get over it.

David opened up about being exhausted

Earlier in the day, David opened up about being exhausted and tired before the tour of India. He said in the latest statement that he is very tired before visiting India. Citing the busy schedule of the Australian team, he said that he is thinking of staying away from Cricket Australia's award ceremony which is scheduled to held on Monday.