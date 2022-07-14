David Warner grooves to Varun Dhawan’s The Punjaabban song with kids and the actor can’t keep calm about it

Varun Dhawan has been basking in the success of JugJugg Jeeyo. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie also featured Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead and has opened to mixed reviews. Apart from the great ensemble of cast and storyline, JugJugg Jeeyo is also known for its foot-tapping number especially The Punjaabban song which has got everyone grooving to its tunes. In fact, the social media was abuzz with celebs shaking a leg on the popular track. And now, renowned cricketer David Warner, who is quite active on social media, has also shared a video dancing to the Punjaabban song.

Taking to his Instagram handle, David shared a video of himself with his kids wherein they were seen dancing to the tunes of The Punjaabban song. In fact, the trio was also seen imitating the hook step of the song and the video was a sheer treat to watch. Overwhelmed with the love coming his way, Varun shared David Warner’s video on his IG story and wrote, “The cutest from down under. Thank you @davidwarner31” along with fire emoticons.

Take a look at Varun Dhawan’s post for David Warner:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Varun is currently shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The movie marks his first collaboration with Janhvi Kapoor and the duo is having fun shooting it. Bawaal is slated to release on April 7 next year. Apart from this, Varun will also be seen in Amar Kaushik’s Bhediya which also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead. The horror comedy will hit the screens on November 25, 2022.