David Warner swaps face with Tiger Shroff & dances alongside Alia Bhatt in THIS song; Brett Lee reacts

David Warner posted a face swap video on his Instagram, where he superimposed his face on Tiger Shroff on a song where he is dancing alongside Alia Bhatt.

David Warner is known for posting some hilarious photos and videos on Instagram especially in regards to Bollywood songs. On Friday, he shared a video on his handle where he swapped Tiger Shroff’s face by superimposing his own. The video was of a knee-thumping dance number from the 2019 release ‘Student of the Year 2’, which starred Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Tara Sutaria as the leading characters. The film had a cameo by in a special song called ‘Hook Up Song’ where she danced with Tiger Shroff. David swapped his face with Tiger on the Hook-Up song.

The hilarious video has garnered a tremendous amount of comments from the fans and has left them in splits. Some of David’s celebrity friends have also reacted to the video. Brett Lee could not stop his laughter after watching the song and reacted with a laughter emoji in the comment section. David replied to Brett’s comments with multiple laughter emojis. David’s wife Candice Warner also reacted with utter love in the comment section and posted many heart emojis. Alex Carey also took to the comment section after watching this hilarious deepfake video and commented with a laughing emoji.

Take a look at the post:

David Warner was last seen in the action in Indian Premier League 2021 in India. As the league got suspended due to the immense spread of COVID 19 in the country, David along with other plays spent almost a month in isolation before reuniting with his family. Before the IPL got postponed, David lost his captaincy to New Zealand’s Kane Williamson following a bad start in the 14th edition of the league for SunRisers Hyderabad.

Credits :David Warner Instagram

