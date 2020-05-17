David Warner & wife Candice groove to Muqabla as they give friendly competition to Shilpa Shetty; WATCH

Australian cricketer David Warner and his wife Candice got grooving to the superhit number of Prabhudeva, titled Muqabla. Check out the video.

The Australian cricketer David Warner and his wife Candice got grooving to the superhit number of Prabhudeva, titled Muqabla. The cricketer got grooving alongside his wife and pulled off some killer steps from the song. To add some friendly competition, David Warner also wrote in his Instagram post that who was better, he and Candice or Kundra. This is not the first time when Australian cricketer David Warner and his wife Candice were seen dancing to songs on the former's TikTok profile. David and his wife Candice have danced to songs like Allu Arjun's Ramuloo Ramulaa and Butta Bomma.

Both these songs are from the same film called Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The Trivikaram Srinivas directorial is making headlines once again as the Australian cricketer and his wife are trying to match steps with the original moves from the chartbusters. Both the songs Ramuloo Ramulaa and Butta Bomma were performed brilliantly by the south star Allu Arjun. The south actor who is also fondly known as Stylish Star has shown some energetic dance moves in both the songs.

Check out the video by David Warner:

The fans of the southern family drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo were pleasantly surprised when they saw David Warner and his wife Candice perform to these numbers on David's TikTok profile. The fans and followers of the Australian cricketer are also delighted to see the fun videos posted by David. Now, all eyes are on the cricketer to see what song he and Candice choose next. David Warner also dressed up in costume to recite a dialogue by Prabhas from the blockbuster film Baahubali.

